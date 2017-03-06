Auditor faults administrative pay at University of Missouri

The state auditor says the University of Missouri System approved $1.2 million in performance incentives for top administrators over the last three years without clear criteria. A report issued Monday by Auditor Nicole Galloway found that the university paid several top administrators much more than was reflected in their publicly viewable salaries, including $407,000 in vehicle reimbursements for 15 top officials in 2015 and 2016.

