Ahmedabad journalist chosen for Indian American-funded fellowship

Washington, March 6 - Ahmedabad-based journalist Smitha Rajan has been chosen for a fellowship in the US funded by a foundation started by prominent Indian-American IT entrepreneur Frank Islam and his wife Debbie Driesman. The Frank Islam and Debbie Driesman Foundation , whose mission is to promote education, art and culture and peace and conflict-resolution, has joined hands with the Alfred Friendly Press Partners , a leader in transforming journalists from information hungry societies, for the fellowship.

