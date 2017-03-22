Age limit on sales of tobacco delayed

Monday Read more: News Tribune

The final vote on a bill to set the minimum age for the sale of tobacco in the Jefferson City limits to 21 instead of 18 was delayed until the next City Council meeting in April. During Monday night's meeting, it was announced the bill's sponsor, Fourth Ward Councilman Carlos Graham, had to go out of town due to the illness of a member of his family.

