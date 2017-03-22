Age limit on sales of tobacco delayed
The final vote on a bill to set the minimum age for the sale of tobacco in the Jefferson City limits to 21 instead of 18 was delayed until the next City Council meeting in April. During Monday night's meeting, it was announced the bill's sponsor, Fourth Ward Councilman Carlos Graham, had to go out of town due to the illness of a member of his family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eagle stop shit show
|11 hr
|Pie pan
|1
|Doug Richardson CPA (Sep '10)
|Tue
|Kirby Klown
|9
|Missouri Basketball
|Mar 19
|Quinn
|1
|True/False Film Festival: Documentaries in our ...
|Mar 19
|Kirby
|2
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Mar 16
|Dave
|5
|Divorced 3/11/14
|Mar 14
|Billy
|3
|Team Navigator (Sep '11)
|Mar 11
|Mike
|220
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC