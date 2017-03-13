Advanced Practice Nurses Are Lowering Hospitalization Rates, Saving Money in Nursing Homes
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Five years into the Missouri Quality Initiative for Nursing Homes , a program aimed at improving nursing home care, researchers at the Sinclair School of Nursing at the University of Missouri are seeing significant reductions in spending and potentially avoidable hospitalizations in participating nursing homes.
