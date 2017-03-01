500,000 Square Feet Facility Coming t...

500,000 Square Feet Facility Coming to Boone County

A well-known outdoor company will be breaking ground in Boone County soon. That's according to Governor Eric Greitens who says American Outdoor Brands Corportation will be building a new 500,000 square feet facility near Columbia.

