500,000 Square Feet Facility Coming to Boone County
A well-known outdoor company will be breaking ground in Boone County soon. That's according to Governor Eric Greitens who says American Outdoor Brands Corportation will be building a new 500,000 square feet facility near Columbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMS-AM Osage Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CR Distributing (Apr '13)
|Fri
|mike
|118
|Divorced 3/11/14
|Feb 27
|Stephanie
|2
|Team Navigator (Sep '11)
|Feb 27
|Reality Check
|219
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|uknsywy
|4
|Looking for stuff
|Jan '17
|Kimmykali24
|1
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan '17
|Terry
|2
|i luv da blackman (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Tyreece
|31
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC