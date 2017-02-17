University of Missouri Thompson Cente...

University of Missouri Thompson Center Recruiting Children, Adults...

11 min ago Read more: Newswise

COLUMBIA, Mo. - University of Missouri's Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders already has enrolled 2,500 individuals with autism and their family members in the Simons Foundation Powering Autism Research for Knowledge project, the nation's largest autism study, but researchers are continuing to search for more participants.

