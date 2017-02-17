University of Missouri Thompson Center Recruiting Children, Adults...
COLUMBIA, Mo. - University of Missouri's Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders already has enrolled 2,500 individuals with autism and their family members in the Simons Foundation Powering Autism Research for Knowledge project, the nation's largest autism study, but researchers are continuing to search for more participants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff David Millsap
|3 hr
|Deputy
|6
|Tawny mccanless/mcneil
|21 hr
|Dave
|8
|Team Navigator (Sep '11)
|Feb 15
|Anom
|218
|Lebanon Walmart Part Time (Cut back) Unemployme...
|Feb 15
|FYILebanon
|1
|Car-Mart complaints
|Feb 7
|Rick
|4
|Megan Renae Little
|Feb 1
|Bill
|4
|Working girls (Jul '14)
|Jan 26
|Lmfao
|12
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC