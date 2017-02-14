Two wrecks total vehicles, injure sev...

Two wrecks total vehicles, injure several people

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 11 Read more: Fulton Sun

The wreck occurred at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 54 at Callaway County Road 318 when a 2010 Volvo V70, driven by Joe D. Davis, 31, of Fulton, failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the eastbound lanes of U.S. 54. It was struck by a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Kylee L. Loethen, 26, of Jefferson City, who troopers said was not wearing a safety device. Jessica E. Ewald, 32, of Fulton, a passenger in the Volvo, also was injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Team Navigator (Sep '11) Feb 10 Liz ducey 216
Car-Mart complaints Feb 7 Rick 4
Megan Renae Little Feb 1 Bill 4
Sheriff David Millsap Jan 29 Deputy 4
Working girls (Jul '14) Jan 26 Lmfao 12
Tawny mccanless/mcneil Jan 26 U Dont know 4
Jeremy Massey Jan 23 Ludicrous 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,346 • Total comments across all topics: 278,863,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC