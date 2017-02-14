Two wrecks total vehicles, injure several people
The wreck occurred at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 54 at Callaway County Road 318 when a 2010 Volvo V70, driven by Joe D. Davis, 31, of Fulton, failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the eastbound lanes of U.S. 54. It was struck by a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Kylee L. Loethen, 26, of Jefferson City, who troopers said was not wearing a safety device. Jessica E. Ewald, 32, of Fulton, a passenger in the Volvo, also was injured.
