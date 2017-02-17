Two women charged with kidnapping, as...

Two women charged with kidnapping, assault

18 hrs ago

Two area women were arrested in Fulton on Wednesday by Callaway County Sheriff's officials on charges of kidnapping and assault, according to Sheriff Clay Chism. Brianna Cavins, 20, of Columbia, and Mikayla Collins, 20, of Jefferson City, were being held with no bonds in the Callaway County jail on Thursday, pending a bond hearing.

