Tuition increases on the table for Missouri colleges
Administrators at Missouri public colleges and universities say they are reluctant to consider raising tuition, but they might have no choice. New Republican Gov. Eric Greitens proposed on Thursday a nearly 10 percent reduction in core higher education funding in his budget proposal for the coming year.
