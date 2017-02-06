Tuition increases on the table for Mi...

Tuition increases on the table for Missouri colleges

Administrators at Missouri public colleges and universities say they are reluctant to consider raising tuition, but they might have no choice. New Republican Gov. Eric Greitens proposed on Thursday a nearly 10 percent reduction in core higher education funding in his budget proposal for the coming year.

