Taxing entities to meet, discuss Auro...

Taxing entities to meet, discuss Aurora Organic Dairy tax break

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KMIZ

A proposal to give a tax break to a new company could clear one of its final hurdles Tuesday afternoon. Aurora Organic Dairy is seeking a 75 percent tax abatement in the form of Chapter 100 bonds to build a processing plant in Columbia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tawny mccanless/mcneil Tue Johnnie 9
Sheriff David Millsap Mon Deputy 6
Team Navigator (Sep '11) Feb 15 Anom 218
Lebanon Walmart Part Time (Cut back) Unemployme... Feb 15 FYILebanon 1
Car-Mart complaints Feb 7 Rick 4
Megan Renae Little Feb 1 Bill 4
Working girls (Jul '14) Jan 26 Lmfao 12
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Death Penalty
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,637 • Total comments across all topics: 279,062,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC