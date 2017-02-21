Taxing entities to meet, discuss Aurora Organic Dairy tax break
A proposal to give a tax break to a new company could clear one of its final hurdles Tuesday afternoon. Aurora Organic Dairy is seeking a 75 percent tax abatement in the form of Chapter 100 bonds to build a processing plant in Columbia.
