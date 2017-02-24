Task Force investigation leads to mor...

Task Force investigation leads to more than twenty arrests

After a more than year long narcotics investigation conducted by the MUSTANG Drug Task Force twenty-one people have been indicted on charges related to the illegal sales of drugs. The Boonville Police Department and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force assisted by troopers from the Missouri State Highway, deputies with the Cooper County Sheriff's Office, and officers with the Fayette Police Department, executed arrest warrants on the following people: Jeana M. Hazlett of Fayette, MO for two class A Felony counts of distributing controlled substance near schools, bond amount $100,000.

