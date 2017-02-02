Suicide wave grips Columbia :0
A disturbing wave of seven suicides and likely drug overdoses has swept through Columbia University so far this school year - and students say cutthroat academics and inadequate campus counseling programs are in large part to blame. The student deaths include three in January alone - two of whom police suspect OD'd, plus an exchange student from Japan who killed herself by leaping from the seventh-floor window of her Broadway dorm.
