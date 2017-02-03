"Stand in Solidarity" rally attracts residents against Trump
The "Stand in Solidarity" rally, coordinated on Facebook by activist group Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, occurred at the intersection of Broadway and Providence Road. Protesters held signs and encouraged motorists to "Honk for Peace," to which many obliged.
