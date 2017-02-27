Senator Blunt's office in Columbia moves to new location
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R - Mo., announced Saturday that his Columbia office will be relocated to a new location effective Monday. Blunt's office in Columbia is being moved from 1001 Cherry St. to 1123 Wilkes Blvd., Suite 320.
