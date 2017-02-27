Realtors have awards meeting

The gathering, at the Copper Mine Restaurant in Fulton, illuminated 2016 award winners, according to Dixie Collins, association executive of the board. Audrey Bury of Garriott & Associates Realty in Fulton presented the awards while board president Carol Gilman, of Coldwell Banker Niedergerke in Fulton, congratulated each winner.

