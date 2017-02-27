Realtors have awards meeting

Realtors have awards meeting

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Fulton Sun

The gathering, at the Copper Mine Restaurant in Fulton, illuminated 2016 award winners, according to Dixie Collins, association executive of the board. Audrey Bury of Garriott & Associates Realty in Fulton presented the awards while board president Carol Gilman, of Coldwell Banker Niedergerke in Fulton, congratulated each winner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10) 4 hr Taken 19
Car-Mart complaints 7 hr Kirby Klown 5
Divorced 3/11/14 Mon Stephanie 2
Team Navigator (Sep '11) Mon Reality Check 219
Tawny mccanless/mcneil Feb 21 Johnnie 9
Sheriff David Millsap Feb 20 Deputy 6
Lebanon Walmart Part Time (Cut back) Unemployme... Feb 15 FYILebanon 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Boone County was issued at February 28 at 2:57PM CST

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,221 • Total comments across all topics: 279,212,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC