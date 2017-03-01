Planning for the 2017 total solar eclipse
We are 175 days away from the total solar eclipse of 2017, and the August 21st event is expected to be epic! In a 1979 report on the CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite , the journalism legend pointed out the total solar eclipse in February of that year was the "last total eclipse of the sun for North America until the year two thousand seventeen." That once futuristic-sounding year is here and the celestial promise Cronkite foretold is coming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Divorced 3/11/14
|Feb 27
|Stephanie
|2
|Team Navigator (Sep '11)
|Feb 27
|Reality Check
|219
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|uknsywy
|4
|Looking for stuff
|Jan '17
|Kimmykali24
|1
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan '17
|Terry
|2
|i luv da blackman (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Tyreece
|31
|Do you think Kevin Crane should be sent to jail? (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|Plantiff
|37
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC