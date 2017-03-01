Planning for the 2017 total solar ecl...

Planning for the 2017 total solar eclipse

We are 175 days away from the total solar eclipse of 2017, and the August 21st event is expected to be epic! In a 1979 report on the CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite , the journalism legend pointed out the total solar eclipse in February of that year was the "last total eclipse of the sun for North America until the year two thousand seventeen." That once futuristic-sounding year is here and the celestial promise Cronkite foretold is coming.

