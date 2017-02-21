Pavement repair begins Monday on I-70
Contractors working for MoDOT will repair and resurface 30 miles of eastbound and westbound I-70 between the Missouri River bridge near Rocheport and St. Charles Road in east Columbia. Guardrail improvements are also planned for the same stretch of roadway.
