One-Of-A-Kind Ruger Blackhawk Revolve...

One-Of-A-Kind Ruger Blackhawk Revolver To Be Auctioned

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AmmoLand

This 21st century beauty hails from the most famous design of all single action revolvers of legendary Elmer Keith and gunsmith Harold Croft in 1929. It is highly customized by local Missourian and Grand Master gunsmith Ron Power of Power Custom and details old world craftsmanship coupled with modern day technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tawny mccanless/mcneil Tue Johnnie 9
Sheriff David Millsap Feb 20 Deputy 6
Team Navigator (Sep '11) Feb 15 Anom 218
Lebanon Walmart Part Time (Cut back) Unemployme... Feb 15 FYILebanon 1
Car-Mart complaints Feb 7 Rick 4
Megan Renae Little Feb 1 Bill 4
Working girls (Jul '14) Jan 26 Lmfao 12
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,261 • Total comments across all topics: 279,091,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC