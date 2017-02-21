One-Of-A-Kind Ruger Blackhawk Revolver To Be Auctioned
This 21st century beauty hails from the most famous design of all single action revolvers of legendary Elmer Keith and gunsmith Harold Croft in 1929. It is highly customized by local Missourian and Grand Master gunsmith Ron Power of Power Custom and details old world craftsmanship coupled with modern day technology.
