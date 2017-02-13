Myers-LaGree engagement
Linda Oehrke Myers, of Sedalia, announces the engagement of her daughter, Danielle Myers, of Sedalia, to Matt LaGree, of Warrensburg. He is the son of Mike and Tara LaGree, of Shawnee, Kansas.
