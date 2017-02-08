Mumps-stricken Columbia campus plans vaccination clinic
The University of Missouri is planning a mass immunization clinic next week as it works to control a mumps outbreak that has grown to more than 320 confirmed and probable cases. Spokesman Christian Basi says the hope is that 2,000 students will receive a free booster shot during the Feb. 15 to Feb. 17 clinic.
