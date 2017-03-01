More than 100 grams of heroin found in Columbia drug sting, police say
One man was arrested after police said they found 91 grams of heroin in a storage unit that he was known to frequent. According to Columbia police, the department's vice narcotics and organized crime unit received information about Maurice Mitchell coming from St. Louis to Columbia with heroin.
