Missouri man accused of plotting ISIS attack in Kansas City
Oct. 3, 2016: This image shows Robert Hester Jr. following his arrest in Columbia, Mo. in an unrelated case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tawny mccanless/mcneil
|Tue
|Johnnie
|9
|Sheriff David Millsap
|Feb 20
|Deputy
|6
|Team Navigator (Sep '11)
|Feb 15
|Anom
|218
|Lebanon Walmart Part Time (Cut back) Unemployme...
|Feb 15
|FYILebanon
|1
|Car-Mart complaints
|Feb 7
|Rick
|4
|Megan Renae Little
|Feb 1
|Bill
|4
|Working girls (Jul '14)
|Jan 26
|Lmfao
|12
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC