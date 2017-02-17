Missouri girl invents prosthetic arm that shoots glitter
'You can never be sad with sparkles': Missouri girl born missing part of her arm unveils prosthetic that shoots glitter to Shark Tank TV show judges While she's had her difficult moments, Reeves has made use of the situation, inventing a prosthetic arm that shoots glitter, which she demonstrated to the investors on ABC's Shark Tank during the Rachael Ray Show last week. Jordan Reeves , 11, of Columbia, Missouri, demonstrated her invention of a prosthetic arm that shoots glitter to Shark Tank judges during the Rachael Ray Show last week During the segment, Reeves told the judges her invention can help 'revolutionize 3D-printing for the medical community and inclusive designs'.
