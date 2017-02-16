Mayor weighs in on IBM adding 100 job...

Mayor weighs in on IBM adding 100 jobs to Columbia location

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KMIZ

ABC 17 News told you about Wednesday's IBM job fair Monday night, and now Columbia's mayor is weighing in. The company made job commitments to the state and the city of Columbia when it opened its location on Lemone Industrial Boulevard in 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tawny mccanless/mcneil Wed Megaman 5
Team Navigator (Sep '11) Wed Anom 218
Lebanon Walmart Part Time (Cut back) Unemployme... Wed FYILebanon 1
Car-Mart complaints Feb 7 Rick 4
Megan Renae Little Feb 1 Bill 4
Sheriff David Millsap Jan 29 Deputy 4
Working girls (Jul '14) Jan 26 Lmfao 12
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,711 • Total comments across all topics: 278,935,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC