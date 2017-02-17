Man arrested for burglary, bribing police officers
Connor Deline was arrested for bribery of a public servant, first degree burglary, fourth degree assault misdemeanor and second degree property damage after Columbia police officers were called to a burglary in the 1400 block of Bouchelle Avenue early Friday morning. The female victim said she was asleep in her home when she heard someone beating on her front door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tawny mccanless/mcneil
|3 hr
|Dave
|8
|Team Navigator (Sep '11)
|Feb 15
|Anom
|218
|Lebanon Walmart Part Time (Cut back) Unemployme...
|Feb 15
|FYILebanon
|1
|Car-Mart complaints
|Feb 7
|Rick
|4
|Megan Renae Little
|Feb 1
|Bill
|4
|Sheriff David Millsap
|Jan 29
|Deputy
|4
|Working girls (Jul '14)
|Jan 26
|Lmfao
|12
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC