Man arrested for burglary, bribing po...

Man arrested for burglary, bribing police officers

Friday Feb 17

Connor Deline was arrested for bribery of a public servant, first degree burglary, fourth degree assault misdemeanor and second degree property damage after Columbia police officers were called to a burglary in the 1400 block of Bouchelle Avenue early Friday morning. The female victim said she was asleep in her home when she heard someone beating on her front door.

