Judge: Recorded conversation was unconstitutional
A judge said Columbia police violated the U.S. Constitution and state law by recording a conversation between Moniteau County Prosecutor Shayne Healea and his attorney while Healea was in custody in 2014 after backing his pickup truck into a restaurant. Circuit Judge Frederick Tucker ruled Thursday that the recording would be suppressed in Healea's trial, but the judge denied a request by Healea's attorney to dismiss the case, the Columbia Daily Tribune reported.
