In City Council run, senior Andrew Hutchinson focuses on students
Columbia native and MU senior Andrew Hutchinson is running for City Council to represent the First Ward, which includes campus, Greektown and much of downtown. The election will take place April 4. Hutchinson cites growing up in the city his entire life and working in different parts of the community as his motivation to run for office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maneater.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Team Navigator (Sep '11)
|Feb 10
|Liz ducey
|216
|Car-Mart complaints
|Feb 7
|Rick
|4
|Megan Renae Little
|Feb 1
|Bill
|4
|Sheriff David Millsap
|Jan 29
|Deputy
|4
|Working girls (Jul '14)
|Jan 26
|Lmfao
|12
|Tawny mccanless/mcneil
|Jan 26
|U Dont know
|4
|Jeremy Massey
|Jan 23
|Ludicrous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC