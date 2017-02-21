Formal kidnapping, assault charges filed
The two women, both age 20, have been accused of kidnapping and assaulting a third woman, according to probable cause statements. Brianna K. Cavins of Columbia was charged with second-degree assault, armed criminal action, second-degree kidnapping, third-degree assault and second-degree tampering with property of another, according to Missouri Case.net.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
