FINALLY! The First Poop Swastika Of 2017 Appears On An American College Campus

A swastika created out of human feces appeared in a gender-neutral bathroom at a residence hall at Rhode Island School of Design last week. Officials at the highly selective art school just down the street from Brown University notified students that the swastika was, in fact, composed of human waste, according to local NBC affiliate WJAR .

