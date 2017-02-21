Emergency crews work motorcycle crash...

Emergency crews work motorcycle crash in south Columbia

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: KMIZ

According to the City of Columbia's Real-Time 911 Fire & Rescue Dispatch page, at least nine units were dispatched shortly before 6 p.m. to the 3500 block of Highway 163, near Rock Bridge Memorial State Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tawny mccanless/mcneil Feb 21 Johnnie 9
Sheriff David Millsap Feb 20 Deputy 6
Team Navigator (Sep '11) Feb 15 Anom 218
Lebanon Walmart Part Time (Cut back) Unemployme... Feb 15 FYILebanon 1
Car-Mart complaints Feb 7 Rick 4
Megan Renae Little Feb 1 Bill 4
Working girls (Jul '14) Jan 26 Lmfao 12
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,866 • Total comments across all topics: 279,101,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC