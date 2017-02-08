Diversity symposium set for next week at WWU
With that in mind, William Woods University is hosting the second annual "Equality Matters: Conversations on Gender and Race symposium," Feb. 13 17, with a speaker line-up focusing on how gender and race have worked together to shape the American dream of equality for all. Dr. Shawn Hull is director of advancement and a former history professor at Williams Woods, and is leading the symposium committee comprised of faculty, staff and students.
