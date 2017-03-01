Crime 57 mins ago 4:13 p.m.Two Mizzou students arrested for anti-Semitic messages

Crime 57 mins ago 4:13 p.m.Two Mizzou...

Two Mizzou students arrested for anti-Semitic messages

Academic Hall on the campus of University of Missouri - Columbia is seen on November 10, 2015 in Columbia, Missouri. Two students at the University of Missouri were arrested Monday for harassing a community member, a letter from the interim chancellor said Tuesday.

