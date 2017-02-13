Crash Reports

A Marshall man was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle accident at 11:08 p.m. Sunday in Saline County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Forrest D. Ameral, 33, was driving an ATV west on 205th Road at Magnolia when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to travel off the road and overturn.

