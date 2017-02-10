Couple arrested, accused of Boone County burglaries
Raymond Scharf, 28, and Ronda Scharf, 33, were arrested at the Budget Host Inn on Vandiver Drive shortly after 7 a.m. The Boone County Sheriff's Department said its deputies found a large amount of stolen property inside the couple's room linked to burglaries on Honey Lane, North Highway VV in Boone County and Lansing Avenue in Columbia. Raymond Scharf was arrested on suspicion of burglary, stealing, felon in possession of a firearm, and property damage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
