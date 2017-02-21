County commission hears support, opposition for dairy company tax break

A tax break proposal for a potential dairy company to build a processing plant in Columbia is in the hands of the Boone County Commission, which had a first reading of the proposal at its meeting Thursday. Platteville-based Aurora Organic Dairy is requesting a 75 percent tax abatement over the next 10 years to build a processing and distribution plant on Waco Road, next to the Kraft plant.

