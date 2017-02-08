City sells land to organic dairy comp...

City sells land to organic dairy company promising 150 jobs

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KMIZ

When the final vote was spoken, Mayor Brian Treece turned to the front row of the audience in the Columbia City Council chambers. Treece and six city council members had just approved selling the city's land to the group from Aurora Organic Dairy, a company that hopes to build an 80,000-square-foot milk and dairy processing plant at the corner of Route B and Waco Road in northeast Columbia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Car-Mart complaints Tue Rick 4
Megan Renae Little Feb 1 Bill 4
Sheriff David Millsap Jan 29 Deputy 4
Working girls (Jul '14) Jan 26 Lmfao 12
Tawny mccanless/mcneil Jan 26 U Dont know 4
Jeremy Massey Jan 23 Ludicrous 2
Hotwife (Apr '13) Jan 20 uknsywy 4
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,860 • Total comments across all topics: 278,699,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC