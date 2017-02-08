City sells land to organic dairy company promising 150 jobs

When the final vote was spoken, Mayor Brian Treece turned to the front row of the audience in the Columbia City Council chambers. Treece and six city council members had just approved selling the city's land to the group from Aurora Organic Dairy, a company that hopes to build an 80,000-square-foot milk and dairy processing plant at the corner of Route B and Waco Road in northeast Columbia.

