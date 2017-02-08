City sells land to organic dairy company promising 150 jobs
When the final vote was spoken, Mayor Brian Treece turned to the front row of the audience in the Columbia City Council chambers. Treece and six city council members had just approved selling the city's land to the group from Aurora Organic Dairy, a company that hopes to build an 80,000-square-foot milk and dairy processing plant at the corner of Route B and Waco Road in northeast Columbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Car-Mart complaints
|Tue
|Rick
|4
|Megan Renae Little
|Feb 1
|Bill
|4
|Sheriff David Millsap
|Jan 29
|Deputy
|4
|Working girls (Jul '14)
|Jan 26
|Lmfao
|12
|Tawny mccanless/mcneil
|Jan 26
|U Dont know
|4
|Jeremy Massey
|Jan 23
|Ludicrous
|2
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Jan 20
|uknsywy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC