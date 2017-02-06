Bill seeks to end tenure system in Missouri
A Missouri lawmaker who is proposing eliminating tenure for professors at all of the state's two- and four-year public colleges and universities says tenure is an outdated system that is no longer needed to protect teachers from being unjustly fired. Rep. Rick Brattin, a Harrisonville Republican, said eliminating tenure would save public money, give schools more flexibility and bring higher education in line with other industries, The Kansas City Star reported .
