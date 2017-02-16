B.C. throne speech promises billions in infrastructure spending
The B.C. government is committing to investing $10 billion in infrastructure. In her speech from the throne, Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon detailed the spending.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal of Commerce.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tawny mccanless/mcneil
|Wed
|Megaman
|5
|Team Navigator (Sep '11)
|Wed
|Anom
|218
|Lebanon Walmart Part Time (Cut back) Unemployme...
|Wed
|FYILebanon
|1
|Car-Mart complaints
|Feb 7
|Rick
|4
|Megan Renae Little
|Feb 1
|Bill
|4
|Sheriff David Millsap
|Jan 29
|Deputy
|4
|Working girls (Jul '14)
|Jan 26
|Lmfao
|12
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC