Awesome 11-year-old girl invents a prosthetic arm that blasts glitter
She designed and created a prosthetic arm that shoots out glitter. It's working title? "Project Unicorn."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Divorced 3/11/14
|11 hr
|Depressed in miss...
|1
|Tawny mccanless/mcneil
|Feb 21
|Johnnie
|9
|Sheriff David Millsap
|Feb 20
|Deputy
|6
|Team Navigator (Sep '11)
|Feb 15
|Anom
|218
|Lebanon Walmart Part Time (Cut back) Unemployme...
|Feb 15
|FYILebanon
|1
|Car-Mart complaints
|Feb 7
|Rick
|4
|Megan Renae Little
|Feb 1
|Bill
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC