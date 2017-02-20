Aurora Organic Dairy working on deal ...

Aurora Organic Dairy working on deal to open processing plant in Missouri

The city of Columbia, Mo., on Monday approved the sale of approximately 100 acres of land in northeast Columbia to Aurora Organic Dairy, where it has plans to build a milk-processing and distribution plant. If the deal goes through, the Boulder-based company expects to use the processing plant to open additional distribution to the East Coast.

