About-Us 14 mins ago 12:56 p.m.Sarah French joins NBC Charlotte

Sarah French joins NBC Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, NC NBC Charlotte has named Sarah French co-anchor of WCNC's evening newscasts. French will join Fred Shropshire on NBC Charlotte News at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. starting in late March 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
