2018 budget won't fund MU Medical School

22 hrs ago

Gov. Eric Greitens' current budget proposal for the state's 2018 fiscal year won't fund the new expansions for the University of Missouri Medical School. The Columbia Missourian reports that the information comes on the heels of the governor's January announcement to withhold $4 million of the MU Cooperative Medicine Program's $10 million appropriation for the current fiscal year.

