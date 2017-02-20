2017 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships
Savannah senior Peyton Smith rides Winfield's Kai Rogers during Saturday's 138-pound title match at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri. Benton freshman Cristian Dixon looks for a near fall during Saturday's 113-pound third-place match with Oak Grove's Tucker MacWilliam at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, MIssouri.
