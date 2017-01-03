Two nabbed during burglary in Stephens
Two suspects discovered in the middle of a burglary were arrested Monday by Callaway County deputies, according to Sheriff Clay Chism. Justin Archuleta, 36, of Columbia, and Alicia Kauffman, 35, who lives in Iowa, were arrested without incident at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i luv da blackman (Nov '15)
|Sun
|Rick
|26
|Anyone know him
|Sun
|Bill
|2
|meth in lebanon mo
|Jan 4
|Deputy Dog
|2
|Megan Renae Little
|Jan 4
|George
|2
|Do you think Kevin Crane should be sent to jail? (Nov '13)
|Jan 3
|Plantiff
|37
|Osage County prosecutor dismisses cases due to ...
|Dec 27
|stephen w justice
|1
|Bewear of Bryan (Jan '15)
|Dec 22
|Sharedluv
|10
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC