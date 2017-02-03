Stover woman killed in Morgan County -
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, David L. Jantz, 58, of Barnett, was driving a semi-truck north on state Route 5, about 830 feet south of state Route O, when he entered the road from a private drive in front of a southbound vehicle driven by Forrestine N. Holmes, 62. Holmes' vehicle struck Jantz's towed unit. Holmes was taken by Staff for Life to University Hospital in Columbia.
