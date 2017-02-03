Stover woman killed in Morgan County

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, David L. Jantz, 58, of Barnett, was driving a semi-truck north on state Route 5, about 830 feet south of state Route O, when he entered the road from a private drive in front of a southbound vehicle driven by Forrestine N. Holmes, 62. Holmes' vehicle struck Jantz's towed unit. Holmes was taken by Staff for Life to University Hospital in Columbia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.