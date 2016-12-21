Social Workers Helping Autistic Child...

Social Workers Helping Autistic Children with Essential Services

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Kansas City InfoZine

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in 45 children is diagnosed with autism. As these children age, experiences such as leaving school, finding jobs and living alone can be stressful for adolescents with autism as well as their caregivers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i luv da blackman (Nov '15) 5 hr Robin fouts 21
Megan Renae Little Dec 30 MattsWife 1
Candice cooper (Feb '15) Dec 29 REALEST 18
News Osage County prosecutor dismisses cases due to ... Dec 27 stephen w justice 1
Bewear of Bryan (Jan '15) Dec 22 Sharedluv 10
Lacey Hart Dec 22 Barnes97 10
Mizzou Sucks Dec 21 Long Island Liberal 3
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,072 • Total comments across all topics: 277,536,125

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC