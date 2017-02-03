Smithton teen arrested for DWI - 11:1...

Smithton teen arrested for DWI - 11:15 am updated:

Monday Jan 30 Read more: Sedalia Democrat

A Smithton teenager was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after in a single-vehicle accident at 12:27 a.m. Sunday in Pettis County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Edison F. Selvey, 17, was driving south on state Route W, north of Bluhm Road, when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, impacted the ditch and overturned.

