Scam Alert: Callers claiming to be Ameren Ue and City of Columbia
According to the Columbia Police Department's Facebook page, scammers pretending to be with Ameren UE and City of Columbia Water and Light are targeting Columbia residents and businesses. The scammers are calling victims and telling them that their utilities will be disconnected if the victim does not provide payment over the phone.
