Rollover accident damages LammTech building -
A rollover accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in front of LammTech, 917 S. Limit Ave. According to Sedalia Police Department Traffic Officer A.J. Silvey, the car was traveling southbound on South Limit Avenue as the driver attempted a left turn onto 10th Street when his medical boot got stuck on the accelerator. This caused the vehicle to perform a U-turn, collide with the passenger side of a vehicle traveling in the inside lane, then roll over the curb and stop in the grassy area in front of LammTech.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i luv da blackman (Nov '15)
|Jan 8
|Rick
|26
|Anyone know him
|Jan 8
|Bill
|2
|meth in lebanon mo
|Jan 4
|Deputy Dog
|2
|Megan Renae Little
|Jan 4
|George
|2
|Do you think Kevin Crane should be sent to jail? (Nov '13)
|Jan 3
|Plantiff
|37
|Osage County prosecutor dismisses cases due to ...
|Dec 27
|stephen w justice
|1
|Bewear of Bryan (Jan '15)
|Dec 22
|Sharedluv
|10
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC