Rollover accident damages LammTech building

A rollover accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in front of LammTech, 917 S. Limit Ave. According to Sedalia Police Department Traffic Officer A.J. Silvey, the car was traveling southbound on South Limit Avenue as the driver attempted a left turn onto 10th Street when his medical boot got stuck on the accelerator. This caused the vehicle to perform a U-turn, collide with the passenger side of a vehicle traveling in the inside lane, then roll over the curb and stop in the grassy area in front of LammTech.

