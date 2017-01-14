Rob Lowe, Former DirecTV Pitchman, Irate They're Depriving Him of Fox NFL Playoff Broadcasts
Rob Lowe, and his many personalities, served as a pitchman in a memorable series of DirecTV commercials, which ceased airing in 2015 after Comcast successfully convinced the Better Business Bureau that they were misleading. Hi, I'm Rob Lowe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Big Lead.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i luv da blackman (Nov '15)
|5 hr
|Young buck
|27
|Free TV Channels w/amplified antenna
|7 hr
|Keeno
|1
|Anyone know him
|Jan 8
|Bill
|2
|meth in lebanon mo
|Jan 4
|Deputy Dog
|2
|Megan Renae Little
|Jan 4
|George
|2
|Do you think Kevin Crane should be sent to jail? (Nov '13)
|Jan 3
|Plantiff
|37
|Osage County prosecutor dismisses cases due to ...
|Dec 27
|stephen w justice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC